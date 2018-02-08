34 new flu deaths in North Carolina last week, 140 total for season

Health officials say there were 34 flu deaths in North Carolina last week, the fourth straight week in which the death toll has exceeded the previous week's total.



The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that one of the deaths for the week ending Feb. 3 was identified as a pediatric death, specifically someone between the ages of 5 and 17. That person wasn't identified, nor was the location of that death.



The total marks the highest one-week figure since flu season began last October.



For the season, there have been 140 flu-related deaths in the state, with 108 of them occurring in the last four weeks. The current total is more than halfway to the mark of 218 deaths in the 2016-17 flu season.

