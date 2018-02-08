Watch the Winter Olympics via live stream

While the Opening Ceremonies are still a day away, events are under way at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)

If you can't tune in on your television, here are some live stream links to Thursday night's events.

Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live stream.

Thursday, Feb. 8

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m. - Two-time U.S. champion Nathan Chen and two-time U.S. champion pairs’ duo Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim are expected to lead Team USA on the first day of figure skating competition CLICK HERE TO WATCH

FREESTYLE SKIING

8 p.m. - Qualifying-round action in women’s moguls. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

9:45 p.m. - Qualifying-round action in men’s moguls. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

CURLING

11:35 p.m. - U.S. vs. South Korea in mixed doubles. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

