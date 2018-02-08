Olympics opening ceremonies to air tonight on WECT - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Olympics opening ceremonies to air tonight on WECT

The opening ceremonies for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, took place this morning and can be seen Friday night on WECT.

The event begins at 8 p.m.

If you can't tune in on your television, you can watch the opening ceremonies here.

Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live stream.

Friday, Feb. 9

CURLING

7:05 p.m. - Matt and Becca Hamilton of the U.S. take in China in the round-robin round. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

SNOWBOARDING

8 p.m. - Mark McMorris, Max Parrot and the rest of the field get men's snowboard slopestyle underway with the qualifying round. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

