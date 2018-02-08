SCC campus placed on lockdown after report of attempted robbery, sexual assault

The campus of Southeastern Community College was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after an attempted robbery and sexual assault were reported on campus, officials said. (Source: Southeastern Community College)

The campus of Southeastern Community College was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after an attempted robbery and sexual assault were reported on campus, officials said.

According to Liz McLean with SCC, the college went into lockdown while law enforcement officers conducted a sweep of the campus.

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for a male suspect in the area.

We have a crew on the way to the scene now and will update this report when we learn any new details.

