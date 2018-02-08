Lockdown lifted at SCC campus after report of attempted robbery, assault

The campus of Southeastern Community College has been placed in a lockdown Thursday morning after an attempted robbery and sexual assault were reported on campus, officials said. (Source: WECT)

The lockdown at Southeastern Community College has been lifted after an attempted robbery and assault were reported on campus Thursday morning, officials said.

According to Liz McLean with SCC, the college went into lockdown while law enforcement officers conducted a sweep of the campus.

Officials said that 25-30 law enforcement officers with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Chadbourn Police Department, State Highway Patrol and the SBI went building to building searching for a male suspect.

The lockdown was eventually lifted around 12:45 p.m. Law enforcement is still searching for the suspect.

The incident reportedly took place at the school's bookstore. The victim, who is an employee at the school, was taken to the hospital where detectives are speaking with her to gather information about the suspect.

SCC officials initially reported that there was a possible sexual assault during the incident on campus. The sheriff's office later confirmed a physical assault occurred.

A man who was taken into custody at the campus this morning is not considered a suspect in the incident. He was detained on possible drug charges.

