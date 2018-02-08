Two elderly people escape house fire on Madison St.

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Wilmington Thursday morning. (Source: WECT)

Crews responded to a structure fire in Wilmington Thursday morning.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, fire crews responded to a fire on Madison Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Two elderly people were in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials say the fire was extinguished at approximately 8 a.m. and it was caused by improperly disposing of smoking materials.

The smoke detectors in the home did alert the people so they were able to get out safely and uninjured.

Structure fire at 18 Madison is extinguished and investigation complete. Cause was improperly discarded smoking materials. Smoke detectors did alert occupants allowing them to evacuate safely — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) February 8, 2018

