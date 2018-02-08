Two elderly people escape house fire on Madison St. - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Wilmington Thursday morning. (Source: WECT) Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Wilmington Thursday morning. (Source: WECT)
Crews responded to a structure fire in Wilmington Thursday morning.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, fire crews responded to a fire on Madison Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Two elderly people were in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials say the fire was extinguished at approximately 8 a.m. and it was caused by improperly disposing of smoking materials.

The smoke detectors in the home did alert the people so they were able to get out safely and uninjured.

