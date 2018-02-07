Hoggard’s Tyler Matlock named WECT Athlete of the Week

Hoggard’s Tyler Matlock is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior scored 7 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in an overtime win against Ashley. He followed that up with 10 points and 8 rebounds in a victory at South Brunswick.



Matlock is averaging 8 points and 6 rebounds per-game, and has helped lead the Vikings to a 14-9 overall record, 10-3 in the Mideastern conference.



