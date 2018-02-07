Victim of break-in: 'I hope whatever he got out of it turned his life around'

Phil Tran, owner of Grand Nails Salon, said the suspect took hundreds of dollars from the register. (Source: WECT)

Phil Tran, owner of Grand Nail Salon in the Pointe at Barclay, doesn't hold a grudge against the person accused of breaking into his salon and stealing hundreds of dollars.

"People get pushed to do a lot of things," Tran said. "I hope whatever he got out of it turned his life around."

The Wilmington Police Department said the same suspect broke into four business, including Tran's, overnight last week.

"I was afraid they had vandalized the place and taken equipment," Tran said, remembering the moment he got the call from police. "That would have been our biggest loss if they had taken equipment."

Tran says he doesn't recognize the suspect. He saw the picture for the first time Wednesday because his security cameras haven't come in yet.

"It was a little unlucky because we have been trying to get the cameras set up for about a month now," Tran said. "Just when they were about to do it is when they broke in."

It's not an ideal situation for Tran, who has only had the salon open for five months, but he said the break-in could have been a lot worse if all the store's money had been in the register instead of putting it in a safe away from the business.

In a press release following the break-ins, WPD urged business owners to "Take preventative measures, such as installing video surveillance, using an audible alarm, emptying cash registers and leaving lights on, to help keep from being targeted."

