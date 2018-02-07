New program hopes to direct money to charities instead of panhandlers

A new public education program aims to steer money given to panhandlers to local charities instead.

The Downtown Wilmington Municipal Service District (MSD) is scheduled to announce details of the program at an event on Feb. 14 at 11:30 a.m. in the New Hanover County Public Library on 201 Chestnut Street.

According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, MSD leaders have worked for more than six months to develop the campaign designed to promote donations to local charities rather than individual panhandlers. A series of input meetings were held with local nonprofit groups and service providers to identify and review the best practices from other communities.

At the Feb. 14 event, which will feature remarks from Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and other local civic leaders, organizers will unveil the campaign theme and provide details of a new online component for residents and visitors to use as a reference guide.

