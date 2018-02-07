Wilmington Fire Department gearing up for spring citizens academy

The Wilmington Fire Department is accepting applications for the spring edition of the Citizens Fire Academy.

The academy begins March 15 at 6 p.m. and meets every Thursday night from 6-9 p.m. for eight weeks, culminating with graduation night on May 3.

Participants will be exposed to different aspects of the WFD from the New Hanover County 911 Center to fire operations and tactical rescue.

The program is offered at no cost, but applicants must complete an enrollment form and pass a background check. Space is limited.

For more information or to enroll, email citizensfireacademy@wilmingtonnc.gov or call or 910-343-3946.

Find the academy schedule in the PDF below.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.