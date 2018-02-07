Wilmington man gets 17-year prison sentence for heroin distribution

A Wilmington man was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for selling heroin, including while he was in a federal halfway house.

According to a Wednesday afternoon news release from the District Attorney's office, Jermaine Dale Rogers, 39, pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin on Oct. 25, 2017.

In February 2017, a confidential informant told New Hanover County authorities that Rogers was selling heroin while residing in a halfway house following his release from prison. The CI said he purchased two grams of heroin from Rogers approximately 15 times over the course of three months.

In April 2017, the informant, under the direction of law enforcement, made arrangements to conduct a controlled purchase of heroin from Rogers and on April 18, 2017, he bought two grams of heroin from Rogers for $600.

On June 21, 2017, Rogers was arrested and he admitted to selling heroin to the CI.

At sentencing, the judge said Rogers' "persistent involvement in drug trafficking" was a factor in the sentence.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office and FBI conducted the criminal investigation in this case.

