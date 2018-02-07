TRAFFIC ALERT: Drainage work to close Wilmington intersection

Crews with the city of Wilmington will close the intersection of Floral Parkway and Park Avenue beginning 9 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is necessary so crews can perform drainage improvements related to a paving project on Peachtree Avenue, 39th Street, Audubon Boulevard, as well as Floral Parkway and Park Avenue.

The intersection is expected to reopen Sunday evening.

This project is part of city's 5-year infrastructure improvement plan to make repairs to streets and other public facilities.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.