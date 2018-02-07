Wake County high school teacher facing multiple child porn charges

A Holly Springs High School teacher is facing child pornography charges, according to the Fuquay-Varina Police Department and school officials.

Kevin Christopher Chamberlain, 43, of the 200 block of Purple Leaf Road in Fuquay-Varina, faces six counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, according to police.

Holly Springs High School Principal Brian Pittman emailed parents Wednesday afternoon regarding Chamberlain’s arrest.

“Today I was notified that an employee of our school, Mr. Chamberlain, has been arrested on charges related to child pornography. This employee has been suspended pending the completion of the criminal investigation and our own internal investigation,” Pittman said in the email. “…At this time, we have no reason to believe the investigation involves any inappropriate conduct by the employee at school or with our students.”

Wake County Public School System official Lisa Luten confirmed that the man arrested was an English teacher at Holly Springs High School and has been employed there since 2012.

According to police, investigators assisted in the service of a search warrant at Chamberlain’s home Wednesday morning just after 5 a.m. The request for assistance was made by the Department of Homeland Security and the Cary Police Department. The warrant was executed as part of an ongoing child porn investigation that began in November, police said.

Child porn was seized from Chamberlain’s home as part of the investigation.

Chamberlain is being held in the Wake County Detention Center. Wake County Sheriff’s Office records show a secured bond of $180,000 was issued