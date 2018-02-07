NHC considering $350K incentive package for National Gypsum

National Gypsum Company, which produces a key ingredient in drywall, closed its plant on Sunnyvale Drive in 2009 as the housing market plummeted. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County is considering offering a $350,000 incentive package to tempt a Charlotte-based company to reopen its Wilmington plant it closed nearly ten years ago.

National Gypsum Company, which produces a key ingredient in drywall, closed its plant on Sunnyvale Drive in 2009 as the housing market plummeted.

The incentive package would offer the company five annual payments of $70,000 provided it hires 51 people with an average salary of at least $57,000 and spends a minimum capital investment of $25 million.

The source of funding for the package will come from the county’s General Fund.

The county has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed incentive package for Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse, 24 N. Third St, Room 301.

