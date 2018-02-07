City, county considering more than a half million in incentives for company's return

National Gypsum Company, which produces a key ingredient in drywall, closed its plant on Sunnyvale Drive in 2009 as the housing market plummeted. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are considering incentive packages worth more than a half million dollars in total to tempt a Charlotte-based company to reopen its Wilmington plant it closed nearly ten years ago.

The incentive package from the county would offer the company five annual payments of $70,000 provided it hires 51 people with an average salary of at least $57,000 and spends a minimum capital investment of $25 million.

The source of funding for the package will come from the county’s General Fund.

The county has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed incentive package for Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse, 24 N. Third St, Room 301.

At the same time, the city of Wilmington will consider $230,000 worth of payments, giving the company a grant of $46,000 annually for five years. A public hearing is being scheduled for February 20th at 6:30 in Council Chambers.

