Wilmington actor reprises his role as Suge Knight for new TV series

A Wilmington actor who starred in the Tupac Shakur big-screen biopic All Eyez on Me reprises his role as Suge Knight for limited series on television.

Dominic Santana stars in Unsolved on the USA Network, which premieres later this month.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. is a scripted true crime series that chronicles the two major police investigations by LAPD Detective Greg Kading (Josh Duhamel) into the murders of Tupac Shakur (Marcc Rose) and Biggie Smalls (Wavyy Jonez).

The show is Executive Produced by Anthony Hemingway (The People vs. OJ).

Santana joins us on WECT News First at Four Wednesday to talk about reprising his role as Knight.

