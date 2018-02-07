Rally for dog beaten to death on Christmas

Dozens plan to rally outside of the New Hanover Court House for a puppy who was beaten to death on Christmas. (Source: WECT)

Dozens plan to rally outside of the New Hanover Courthouse for a puppy who was beaten to death on Christmas.

Christopher Simpson, 21, was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals. He was released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond.

Simpson is supposed to return to court on Thursday.

After the attack, local animal advocates started the Facebook group 'Justice for Axel' to press for Simpson to be prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law.

Kassidy Knight, one of the group's members, said Thursday's rally is about continuing that goal.

"It is going to continue to escalate if we let these people off with killing this dog or hurting this dog or cat," said Knight. "They're going to think that it is ok to do that, and that is just not ok. If they get away with this or they get six months probation, that is nothing."

Knight hopes lots of people will turn out and wear one of the shirts the group created in honor of Axel.

"You wear the shirt or you can wear purple," she said. "Bring your dog because people are bringing their dogs out here to show that this is not going to be stood for anymore. This is not ok."

Knight said she isn't sure why Simpson beat the dog, but she feels sorry for him.

"The unconditional love that these animals give you he could have had," she said. "I don't know what went through his head, and I am not him. I can't speak for him. I know his only excuse was I didn't know my own strength, but that is not an excuse because it should have never gotten there."

The rally starts at 8:00 a.m. across from the New Hanover County Courthouse in downtown Wilmington.

