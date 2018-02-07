WPD investigating break-in at funeral home

Jewelry and cash were taken during a break-in at a funeral home, Wilmington Police Department officials said Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

Jewelry and cash were taken during a break-in at a funeral home, Wilmington Police Department officials said Wednesday.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the WPD, officers responded to Quinn McGowen Funeral Home on Willow Woods DDr. shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

An employee arriving for work discovered that jewelry had been taken from a display case and cash had been stolen.

Dandron said that there was no sign of forced entry and that employees had left the business just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip.

