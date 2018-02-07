Former teacher of the year charged with indecent liberties with student

A teacher at Isaac Bear Early College High School is accused of sex crimes against a student.

Michael Kelly, 48, was arrested Wednesday morning as part of a joint investigation by the FBI and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Kelly has been charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of indecent liberties with a student.

He was booked in the New Hanover County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

WARNING: the following contains graphic detail from an arrest warrant.

Arrest warrants allege that Kelly possessed images of the 15-year-old victim "engaging in sexual activity consisting of holding his erect penis in his hand." The alleged offenses happened between Aug. 9, 2017, and Feb. 6, 2018.

According to the Isaac Bear website, Kelly is a science teacher at the school. In 2016, he was named Isaac Bear's teacher of the year.

A spokesperson with New Hanover County Schools said that Kelly, who was hired by the school system on Aug. 17, 1992, has been suspended with pay.

Officials said that the school system is cooperating with all law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

"While we can't discuss the specifics of this case at this time, we take these allegations very seriously," Superintendent Tim Markley said. "Our primary concern is the safety and protection of the students. We will take all steps necessary to ensure this."

