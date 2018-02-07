UPDATE: Two arrested in CVS armed robbery that ends in rollover crash

The suspects in an armed robbery of a CVS were involved in a wreck on Market Street early Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

At least two of the suspects in an armed robbery of a CVS on Wednesday morning have been arrested.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Justin Thomas Whitaker was arrested on Dapple Court and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, safecracking and two counts of kidnapping. He was booked in the New Hanover County jail under a $160,000 bond.

The identity of the second suspect taken into custody this morning has not been released.

Three men wearing hoods robbed the CVS located at Market Street and Gordon Road at approximately 4:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Brewer said the suspects grabbed a clerk while he was taking a smoke break and ordered him to go back into the store and open a cash drawer.

The suspects then fled the store with cash and left the scene a vehicle.

Brewer said that "law enforcement engaged the vehicle on Market St. where it rolled over in the 5000 block of Market St."

The sheriff's office and Wilmington Police Department are still searching for the last suspect.

Multiple lanes were closed on Market Street for several hours. All lanes were open as of 7 a.m.

