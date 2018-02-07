Two arrested in CVS armed robbery that ends in rollover crash

The suspects in an armed robbery of a CVS were involved in a wreck on Market Street early Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

The suspects in a reported armed robbery were involved in a wreck on Market Street early Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

At least two of the suspects in an armed robbery of a CVS on Wednesday morning have been arrested.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Justin Thomas Whitaker, 25, and Sterling Whitaker, 20, were taken into custody on Dapple Court and both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, safecracking, and second-degree kidnapping.

Justin Whitaker faces an additional count of second-degree kidnapping and was given a $160,000 bond. Sterling Whitaker was given a $300,000 bond.

According to officials, three men wearing hoods robbed the CVS located at Market Street and Gordon Road at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Brewer said the suspects grabbed a clerk while he was taking a smoke break and ordered him to go back into the store and open a cash drawer.

The suspects then fled the store with cash and left the scene a vehicle.

Brewer said that "law enforcement engaged the vehicle on Market St. where it rolled over in the 5000 block of Market St."

Law enforcement is still searching for the third suspect.

Multiple lanes were closed on Market Street for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash scene. All lanes were reopened around 7 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.