Armed robbery of CVS ends with vehicle crash on Market Street

The suspects in an armed robbery of a CVS were involved in a wreck on Market Street early Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, three men wearing hoods robbed the CVS located at Market St and Gordon Road at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Brewer said the suspects grabbed a clerk while he was taking a smoke break and ordered him to go back into the store and open a cash drawer.

The suspects then fled the store with cash and left the scene a vehicle.

Brewer said that "law enforcement engaged the vehicle on Market St. where it rolled over in the 5000 block of Market St."

One suspect was taken into custody while the sheriff's office and Wilmington Police Department were searching for the other two as of 6:30 a.m.

Multiple lanes were closed on Market Street for several hours. All lanes were open as of 7 a.m.

