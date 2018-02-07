High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
South Brunswick 46, Laney 43
New Hanover 68, North Brunswick 46
West Brunswick 46, Hoggard 39
Ashley 66, Topsail 55
Trask 64, SW Onslow 60
Wilmington Christian Academy 66, Raleigh Christian Academy 63 (OT)
Clinton 61, Wallace-Rose Hill 47
South Robeson 77, East Bladen 67
Girls
New Hanover 73, North Brunswick 30
Hoggard 58, West Brunswick 26
Laney 54, South Brunswick 11
East Bladen 79, South Robeson 51
Topsail 41, Ashley 24
Coastal Christian 41, Harrells Christian Academy 24
SW Onslow 41, Trask 39
Whiteville 42, St. Pauls 34
Clinton 46, Wallace-Rose Hill 38
