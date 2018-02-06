Technical fouls becoming mounting concern for UNCW basketball

UNCW men’s basketball coach C.B. McGrath is taking a stand on technical fouls.

McGrath put in place a team rule that if a player receives a technical foul, he is not able to start the next game, but can return to play at the game’s first stoppage.

“It’s my thing. I thought it would nip it, but it hasn’t,” McGrath said about his team’s technical foul penalty.

A total of five technical fouls have been called on Seahawk players in Colonial Athletic Association play this season. Jordon Talley and Devontae Cacok each have been called for two, and Ty Taylor has one.

"We have talked about it a lot, and we have talked about it too much,” McGrath said. “It's not good, and it hurts the team. It's a personal foul. We have guys struggling with fouls.”

Cacok won’t start Saturday’s game against Hofstra after getting a technical foul against Northeastern last Saturday.

“I don’t know what else I can do,” McGrath said. “Maybe it needs to be a stiffer penalty.”

UNCW (7-17, 4-8 CAA) and Hofstra tip off Saturday in Trask Coliseum at 7 p.m.

