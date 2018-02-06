From an arrest to a death, Adam Newman has seen weird stuff at his shows

Adam Newman is performing at Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington on Friday and Saturday. (Source: 3 Arts Entertainment)

An 87-year-old woman had to be dragged out of an Adam Newman show by bouncers when the woman climbed on stage and got too grabby with Newman.

At another Newman show, the New York City Police Department arrested a rowdy audience member inside the venue, and in the most literal example of a comedian “killing,” a person in the crowd died during another Newman performance.

The strange crowd experiences didn’t end when that person met their end though.

“I've had weird heckler experiences, but yelling ‘Shut the (expletive) up’ at the owner of the venue because he was talking? Yeah, that was a first,” Newman said during a Tuesday afternoon phone interview as he prepared for his shows at Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington on Friday and Saturday.

The incident Newman referenced happened on Jan. 11 in Kansas City. Newman and another comedian were performing at a bar and Newman said during his set, he heard some loud talking in the crowd.

“Usually I can let things go,” Newman said. “I can block things out while I'm on stage, but it just wouldn't stop...I turned around and I said, ‘Shut the (expletive) up, guys.’ I was angry at them. They were talking through my whole set and I couldn't concentrate. I couldn't get any rhythm so I just yelled at them to shut the (expletive) up.

“This guy came back with, ‘I own the bar.’ The funniest part to me, and I said it on stage, was, ‘That was uncomfortable because I'm also performing here tomorrow.’ It's one thing to piss off the owner of a bar or a venue and you get to head out to the next city the next day. It was uncomfortable because we were performing there the next day as well.”

On Jan. 12, Newman tweeted a photo of the bar owner and himself.

We worked it out. He had a rough day. pic.twitter.com/1hizS08t7S — Adam Newman (@Adam_Newman) January 12, 2018

Newman said Tuesday the man admitted he had gotten drunk with some friends after having a bad day. He apologized to Newman and said he knew he shouldn’t have been talking.

Luckily for Newman, most of his shows don’t feature heckler drama and as much as comedians and veteran comedy fans hate being distracted by loud crowd members, Newman has a refreshing outlook on people who interrupt comedy sets.

“As annoying as they are, nine out of 10 of them will come up to you after the show and they're good people,” said Newman, who is doing two shows each Friday and Saturday night at Dead Crow. “They just do not know how to act during a comedy show.”

For anyone wondering, here’s a brief protocol for attending live comedy performances:

Don’t talk above a whisper during the show. Put your phone away. Have a good time.

Newman has performed in Wilmington before, but not as a comedian. While attending college at the University of Georgia, Newman was in bands that did shows at the Soapbox Laundro-Lounge, which shut down in 2013.

The old Nutt Street Comedy Room was housed in the basement of the old Soapbox building and after it closed, Dead Crow opened on the other side of the wall from Nutt Street.

“I'm about 80 percent sure this is my first time doing comedy there,” Newman said.

Last week’s headliner at Dead Crow gave Newman an idea of what to expect this weekend.

“Mike Lawrence was texting me telling me it was a great club,” Newman said. “He was telling me it was great and I was going to have a great time so yeah, I'm excited about it.”

