KNOW THIS GUY? WPD needs help ID'ing suspect who broke into 4 businesses

Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a man who broke into four businesses last week.

Officials said the suspect broke into Duck Donuts, the Tavern on 17th, Grand Nails Salon, and Pizzeria Il Forno during the early morning hours of Jan. 29 and took an unknown amount of cash from the businesses.

"Businesses city-wide should take preventative measures, such as installing video surveillance, using an audible alarm, emptying cash registers and leaving lights on, to help keep from being targeted," said Jennifer Dandron, spokesperson for the WPD, in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

