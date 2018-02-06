Duck Donuts turns to social media for help finding man who stole safe

The general manager of a business hopes someone can help the store catch the man who broke in and stole a safe.

Cass Doran, who is the GM of Duck Donuts at The Pointe at Barclay, posted a surveillance image of the alleged robber on Facebook.

Doran's post has been shared hundreds of times.

Doran said the man broke into the business and stole the safe at approximately 2:52 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Doran tells us there has been a rash of break-ins at businesses at The Point. She said four other places were recently targeted.

We reached out to Wilmington police for an update on the investigation but have not heard back.

