Wilmington police to get 100 fresh doses of Narcan to replace expiring units

The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>