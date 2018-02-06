City Council approves purchase of 100 doses of Narcan

The Wilmington City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved buying 100 doses of Naloxone (Narcan) and nasal atomization devices that deliver the potentially lifesaving medication.

Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The city will use $4,553 of state drug tax revenue for the purchase.

Wilmington Chief of Police Ralph Evangelous said the new doses will replace 69 naloxone units that have expired, and what he called "a handful" of other units that are about to expire.

