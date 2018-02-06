False tsunami warning creates confusion

A false tsunami warning sent out Tuesday morning led to a lot of fear and confusion up and down the east coast, including in our area. (Source: WECT)

A false tsunami warning sent out Tuesday morning led to a lot of fear and confusion up and down the east coast, including in our area.

A private forecasting company blames the National Weather Service for a fake tsunami alert sent to users' mobile phones. AccuWeather says the weather service "miscoded" a test message as a real warning, accidentally alerting thousands of phones across the eastern United States.

According to Steven Pfaff, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Wilmington, once a month the tsunami warning center sends out a test message to local weather service offices on the east and Gulf coasts. The offices then acknowledge that they got the message, just testing the system in case something was to happen.

That message was supposed to stay internal, Pfaff said, and the public shouldn’t have seen it. He said he and his staff were caught off guard by the message getting out, and aren’t sure how it happened.

“We were kind of caught by surprise that the message actually got out to the public and there’s going to be a lot of looking into what may have been the cause of that," Pfaff said. "It’s just too early to tell right now what the cause might have been.”

“There are other external partners that could receive this message as well, but the message that was sent this morning said ‘this is a test,’ and it was emphatic about that. This was not an actual warning, so there is a problem from point A to point B and that’s where the National Weather Service is going to work with its partners to figure out what went wrong so that we can make sure this doesn’t happen again."

Some in our area who got the false alert weren’t too worried when the message came across their screens.

“The first reaction I got was to wait to see," Alain Ghazal said. "It was a surprise at first because normally it follows an earthquake, and I was looking for more news, but then I shrugged it off and about a half an hour later, it came out that it was a false alarm”

Others weren’t as calm.

“A tsunami is actually my biggest fear," Addy Buchanan said. "Other people are afraid of spiders or snakes. I’m very afraid of tsunamis. The thought of something super tall waving over you and you not being able to do anything...so I probably would be gone before we found out that it was just a warning.”

According to Pfaff, if a real tsunami happens, the emergency alert system will go off, which didn’t happen Tuesday.

The public will also get notifications from multiple places.

“It’s about redundancy. It’s about getting that message out in more than one way," he said. "It wouldn’t just be one way that you’d see it. With any warning that we issue, consider the source: your local TV meteorologists, the National Weather Service, emergency management.”

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there, which is why we take this event so seriously because it’s hard enough as it is. We want to mitigate the potential spread of false information whether it be through an error or a malicious intent like we see with some of the hurricanes and fake weather that’s going on that’s attributed to these big events.”

Ghazal said because he didn’t get the information from multiple sources, he wasn’t too concerned.

According to Pfaff, on a scale of one to 10, there’s a below one chance that a tsunami could strike here. He said tsunamis aren’t as likely to happen in the Atlantic Ocean compared to the Pacific.

That’s no reason not to be prepared, though.

All of the counties in our area have tsunami plans and conduct test exercises with the tsunami center every other year, Pfaff said.

“Knowing where the threat can come from, it is important, and then getting out and engaging with the public and helping them understand why New Hanover County, Pender County, Brunswick County are tsunami ready," Pfaff said. "There has to be a plan in place with the county so that we know what to do when a tsunami warning is issued so we know what type of steps to take to keep everybody safe.”

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.