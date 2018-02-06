Suspected case of the mumps forces UNCW game to be postponed

A suspected case of the mumps has forced Thursday's men's basketball game between UNCW and James Madison to be postponed.

James Madison said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that a member of the Dukes' coaching staff had a probable case of the mumps but has since recovered. Three others have suspected cases with no confirmed diagnosis and one student-athlete is possibly affected.

All players and personnel for the men's and women's hoops teams at JMU have received booster shots.

Thursday's home @JMUMBasketball game vs @uncwmenshoops & Saturday's game at @ElonMensHoops have been postponed due to suspected cases of mumps affecting the team and due to concerns for potential exposure to opposing playershttps://t.co/lxbclWuL8b — James Madison Athletics (@JMUSports) February 6, 2018

UNCW said Tuesday it does not know when the game will be played.

"It's unfortunate, but we certainly understand, and send along our best wishes to all those who are affected," UNCW coach C.B. McGrath said. "Our foremost concern is the health and well-being of the student-athletes at JMU."

McGrath's Seahawks play again Saturday in a homecoming game against Hofstra in Trask Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.