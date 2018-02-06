Local athletes take part in national signing day events

Wednesday
South Brunswick 11a.m.
Football
Shane Lynch-Wingate University
New Hanover 2p.m.
Football
Francis Meehan-James Madison University
Wiz Vaughn-N.C. A&T University
Hoggard 3pm
Football
Christian Hollar–Lafayette
Josh Jones–UNCP
Austin Edwards–Chowan
Cameron Kight-Guilford
Baseball
Austin Kenyon-Wake Tech
Soccer
Wyatt Williams-App State
Cross County
Jamie Witmer-UNCC
Laney 3pm
Softball
Alleigh Carter-Louisburg
Savannah Capobianco- Louisburg
Football
Aaron Hough-Averett University
Soccer
Haley Shand- UNC-Charlotte
Lacrosse
Peter Murray- Peace- Lacrosse
Chase Benford- Peace- Lacrosse
Brenden Warlick- Peace- Lacrosse
Basketball
Jensen Edwards- High Point
Baseball
Gavin Jones- Barton
Coastal Christian 3:45p.m.
Soccer
Matt Ward-Longwood
Thursday
Cape Fear Academy
Lacrosse
Cole Boggio-Roanoke
Sailing
Chase Carraway-Hobart and Smith
Soccer
Delaney Mitchell-Towson
South Brunswick 12p.m.
Lacrosse
Hannah Scharf-Brevard College
Swimming
Elizabeth Palmquist-Pfeiffer College
