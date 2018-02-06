Local athletes take part in national signing day events - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Local athletes take part in national signing day events

High School Signing Day Schedule (Source: WECT) High School Signing Day Schedule (Source: WECT)

Wednesday

South Brunswick 11a.m.

Football 
Shane Lynch-Wingate University     

New Hanover 2p.m.

Football
Francis Meehan-James Madison University
Wiz Vaughn-N.C. A&T University

Hoggard 3pm

Football
Christian Hollar–Lafayette
Josh Jones–UNCP 
Austin Edwards–Chowan
Cameron Kight-Guilford

Baseball
Austin Kenyon-Wake Tech

Soccer
Wyatt Williams-App State

Cross County
Jamie Witmer-UNCC

Laney 3pm

Softball
Alleigh Carter-Louisburg
Savannah Capobianco- Louisburg

Football
Aaron Hough-Averett University

Soccer
Haley Shand- UNC-Charlotte

Lacrosse 
Peter Murray- Peace- Lacrosse
Chase Benford- Peace- Lacrosse
Brenden Warlick- Peace- Lacrosse

Basketball
Jensen Edwards- High Point

Baseball
Gavin Jones- Barton  

Coastal Christian 3:45p.m.

Soccer
Matt Ward-Longwood                    


Thursday

Cape Fear Academy 

Lacrosse 
Cole Boggio-Roanoke 

Sailing
Chase Carraway-Hobart and Smith

Soccer
Delaney Mitchell-Towson

South Brunswick 12p.m.

Lacrosse 
Hannah Scharf-Brevard College

Swimming
Elizabeth Palmquist-Pfeiffer College

