Brunswick Co. man missing since Friday located

A man who had been missing since Friday has been located and is safe, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, Jeremiah Nathaniel Reyes, 41, had last been seen leaving the Founders Club at St. James on Feb. 2.

He was driving a silver 1996 Honda Accord with NC tags ZVJ-4496 and left the club in an unknown direction.

