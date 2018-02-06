Brunswick Co. detectives search for man missing since Friday

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a man who has been missing since last week.

According to officials, Jeremiah Nathaniel Reyes, 41, was last seen leaving the Founders Club at St. James on Feb. 2.

He was driving a silver 1996 Honda Accord with NC tags ZVJ-4496 and left the club in an unknown direction.

Officials say Reyes is known to frequent the Little River, SC area.

He is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs around 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Reyes' whereabouts, please contact Det. Henson at 910-880-4878 or call 911.

