Brunswick Co. detectives search for man missing since Friday

A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
