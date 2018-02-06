Repaving project means intermittent lane closures on Park Avenue

Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures as work continues on Wilmington roadways.

Almost four lane miles of roads on Park Avenue, Floral Parkway, 39th Street, Audubon Boulevard and Peachtree Avenue are being repaved as part of the city's five-year plan to make repairs to streets and other public facilities.

Crews are now working on repaving Park Avenue and also replacing curbs and gutters and making storm drain improvements. No full lane closures are expected and access to businesses and residences will be maintained at all times.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.