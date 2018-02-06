Maintenance work, cleanup scheduled at Greenfield Lake

Crews will lower Greenfield Lake on Wednesday in order to allow the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority to perform maintenance on submerged pipes.

According to a news release from the City of Wilmington, the process of lowering the lake should take about 36 hours to complete.

On Saturday, while the lake level is low, Cape Fear River Watch is hosting a cleanup of the lake. Volunteers should meet at the Greenfield Lake boathouse at 9 a.m.

Call Cape Fear River Watch at 910-762-5606 or visit capefearriverwatch.org for more information.

