First Act: UNCW's rocking version of 'Dr. Faustus'

We'll hear more about this on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

A man sells his soul to the devil – but it doesn’t turn out how he planned.

That’s the story of Dr. Faustus.

When the play was first performed in the late 1500s, audience members thought real devils appeared on stage.

In UNCW’s adaptation of the play, songs help to tell the story.

The production uses a live band and original music by Beauty and the Beast composer Adrian Varnam.

"We knew we wanted to create a dark yet melodic soundscape," Varnam says. "Bands like Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Dirty Three, and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are bands that I personally love that fit that description, so they were sort of a starting point for me in terms of mood and sound."

The show opens on Feb. 15 at the Mainstage Theatre in the UNCW Cultural Arts Building.

Tickets are available at the Kenan Box Office on campus by calling 910.962.3500 or online at https://uncw.edu/arts/tickets.html.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.