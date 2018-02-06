Burn calories before you get Valentine's Day sweets

Valentine's Day usually means lots of chocolate and wine.

You and your sweetheart can burn off some of the calories from those extra treats ahead of time.

The Valentine Run at Wrightsville Beach Park is this Saturday, Feb. 10.

The event, held by the Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department, is in its third year.

There are three races: a 5K, a 10K and the Double Trouble where athletes run both the 5K and the 10K.

The 5k begins at 8:00 a.m. in Wrightsville Beach Park and utilizes the Loop, N. Channel, and Coral Drive. The 10k begins at 9:00 a.m.

The event helps support Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation programs and activities including the WECT Sounds of Summer Concerts in the Park, Bark in the Park Canine Disc Championship and the Sand Wheelchair program.

