New bypass, same frustrations for some Leland residents

Two months after the I-140 bypass opened, neighbors in Windsor Park said their noise and safety concerns have been validated. (Source: WECT)

Neighbors in Leland are calling on developers to build a noise abatement wall off I-140 in an attempt to lower the traffic noise and keep people safe.

"DOT says it's the developer's problem," James Graves, a resident in Windsor Park said. "The developer doesn't even want to comment or says it's DOT's problem and the neighbors are the ones taking the brunt of the force."

Neighbors first voiced their concerns to WECT in February 2017, months before construction on the I-140 bypass finished. The bypass has been open to traffic for nearly two months. Neighbors living right next to the bypass said their concerns are now validated.

"It's real bedlam down here," Graves explained. "Today is a low traffic day, we are still hearing it, just not as bad but come June, July and August, it is going to be ten times as many people on the road."

A spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said their traffic noise abatement policy doesn't require them to build a wall. In short, they won't do it and said the H.O.A or developer can build the wall if they want to.

Pyramid Building Homes, Inc., the neighborhood's developer, has not gotten back to our requests for comment. We called twice and were told a representative with the developer was unavailable. Our email request for comment has not been returned.

Graves is not the only resident fed up with the response, or lack thereof, from agencies with the power to build a noise abatement wall. WECT's Connor DelPrete will introduce you to homeowners with the same frustrations in this evening's newscasts.

