Brunswick Co. joins other local governments in suing drug companies

Similar to other municipalities’ lawsuits, the county’s suit, filed in federal court on Friday, alleges drug distributors conducted marketing campaigns that misled doctors and patients about the danger of addiction and overdose. (Source: WECT)

Brunswick County has joined hundreds of other local governments in suing pharmaceutical companies and distributors over the nation’s opioid epidemic.

“These pharmaceutical companies aggressively advertised to and persuaded doctors to prescribe highly addictive, dangerous opioids and turned patients into drug addicts for their own corporate profit,” the suit states.

Between 1999 and 2007, Brunswick County experienced 79 opiate-related deaths for an average of 8.8 deaths per year, according to the lawsuit. In the following nine-year period, opiate-related deaths more than doubled to 204 – an average of 22.67 deaths per year.

From 2013 through 2016, the county’s opioid prescription rate per 100 people has consistently been nearly double the national average, according to Centers for Disease Control estimates.

It is not yet known if Brunswick County’s suit will be transferred to the Northern District of Ohio, where a federal judge has been assigned to broker a national settlement with the drug companies.

