LIVE: High school redistricting meeting tonight as final decision nears for NHCS

The clock is ticking and two weeks remain until the redistricting fate of about 700 high school students in New Hanover County will be decided.

The New Hanover County Schools Board of Education is meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Education building to review the latest high school redistricting plan. You can watch the meeting live at the top of this story or on mobile here.

When the plan is approved, families will get a letter in the mail in late March with their high school student’s school assignment effective fall 2018.

After a brief introduction during tonight's meeting, Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson will the present the latest draft proposal in the high school redistricting plan.

Afterward, parents, students, and any member of the public are invited to speak for up to three minutes each to the board.

Sign up to speak at tonight's meeting here.

Two different options for redistricting plan updates are on the table tonight. You can view your home in the PDF embedded below.

The first option would move 46 students in Forest Hills and Glenn Meade neighborhoods from Hoggard back to New Hanover High School. It also would redistrict 21 students in the Village at Greenfield from Ashley to Hoggard. Lastly, it would move 27 students in Tesla Park and Georgetown neighborhoods from Ashley to Hoggard High School.

The second option would include all changes in option one, plus move students in the Landfall neighborhood from Laney to New Hanover High School, and it would redistrict students in Wrightsville Ave. North from New Hanover to Hoggard High School.

After reviewing discussion from tonight’s meeting and any new details, the board will meet on Feb. 20 to approve the final high school redistricting plan, which will take effect in the fall of 2018.

WECT's Ben Smart will attend the meeting tonight and share updates from the board and speakers. Follow his updates on Twitter and watch WECT News tonight for live reports.

