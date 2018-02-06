TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light issues cause backups at Military Cu - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light issues cause backups at Military Cutoff-Eastwood

Traffic is backing up at the Military Cutoff Road-Eastwood Road intersection due to traffic light issues Tuesday. (Source: WECT) Traffic is backing up at the Military Cutoff Road-Eastwood Road intersection due to traffic light issues Tuesday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Issues with traffic lights caused backups for nearly an hour Tuesday at the Military Cutoff Road-Eastwood Road intersection.

According to officials, a signal upgrade was done Tuesday morning but there were issues with programming the lights.

The traffic lights at the intersection began flashing at approximately 12:20 p.m. and police had to direct traffic.

The lights began working correctly shortly after 1 p.m.

