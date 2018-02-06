Have flu questions? Nurses, doctors take your calls Wednesday on WECT

Healthcare providers, including nurses and doctors, from the New Hanover County Health Department will be standing by to answer your questions. (Source: Raycom)

WECT is hosting a free flu phone bank this Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 4-6:30 p.m.

Healthcare providers, including nurses and a doctor from the New Hanover County Health Department will be standing by to answer your questions.

Call 910-386-5540 to speak privately 1-on-1 with a nurse or doctor during the flu phone bank.

This free phone bank is designed to help you and your family get answers to prevent, understand, and respond to threats from the influenza virus.

Flu infects and kills 95 in NC

Since flu season began in October, 95 deaths have been reported by clinics, hospitals, and health departments across North Carolina.

The majority of the deaths occurred in adults, with about 60 deaths of people older than 65.

There have been 25 deaths in adults between the ages of 50 and 64.

At least 14 flu deaths have been reported in New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick counties combined.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.