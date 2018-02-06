Protect yourself from getting burned

The Wilmington Fire Department wants to protect you from getting burns during National Burn Awareness Week. (Source: American Burn Association)

According to the American Burn Association, someone sustains a fire injury every minute.

WFD wants you to make simple and easy changes around your house so that no one gets hurt.

A quick and easy way to prevent fire and injury is to not sleep with your phone under your pillow. Fire departments across the country are seeing more and more people call in with phone-related injuries.

Where do you charge your phone? These photos illustrate what could happen if you charge your cell phone under your pillow. This is real and this is dangerous. Please share.

