Protect yourself from getting burned - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Protect yourself from getting burned

By: Zach Driver, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
The Wilmington Fire Department wants to protect you from getting burns during National Burn Awareness Week. (Source: American Burn Association) The Wilmington Fire Department wants to protect you from getting burns during National Burn Awareness Week. (Source: American Burn Association)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Fire Department wants to protect you from getting burns during National Burn Awareness Week.

According to the American Burn Association, someone sustains a fire injury every minute. 

WFD wants you to make simple and easy changes around your house so that no one gets hurt. 

A quick and easy way to prevent fire and injury is to not sleep with your phone under your pillow. Fire departments across the country are seeing more and more people call in with phone-related injuries. 

Carolina in the Morning's Zach Driver will be live with WFD on Wednesday to talk more about common house hold problems and how to treat a burn. 

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly