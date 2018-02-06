My Turn: Some people seem to live just to deliver their next insult

The Greek philosopher Aristotle often gets credited with the quote, “to avoid criticism, say nothing, do nothing, be nothing.” I’m pretty sure he didn’t know about how rife social media would become. (Source: WECT)

You have to have a thick skin to endure these days. I understand people in the public eye know what they’re signing up for, but it doesn’t automatically make it easy.

Look at the Super Bowl this past weekend. People were quick to jump on Pink for the national anthem, Justin Timberlake for many reasons and Tom Brady because he wins a lot. But when it extends to a seventh grader sitting in the stands enjoying a halftime show, I have to question what’s going on in people’s minds these days. It’s like they live just to deliver their next insult.

We’re going down an interesting path with all of these digital bully pulpits and I’m not quite sure where it’s going to lead us. But what I can predict is with some certainty is that someone will disagree with me about this…and they won’t be real civil with their thoughts when they let me know about it.

That's my turn. Now it's your turn.

