Two inmates escape from Duplin County jail

Bell (left) and Williams (right) (Source: Duplin Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office are searching for two inmates who escaped from jail Monday night.

Frankie Maurice Williams Jr., 22, and Adam Keith Bell, 24, escaped from the Duplin County Detention Center around 10:30 p.m.

Williams is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known residence was in Sampson County.

Bell is 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with blue eyes and sandy colored hair.

Lt. Scott Kenney tells WITN that investigators believe the men are still in Duplin County or the surrounding area.

According to WITN, Williams has pending charges of assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, and assault on a female.

Bell was in jail on charges of obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Duplin County Sheriff's Office at 910-296-2150 or call 911.

