Escaped inmates captured in Duplin County

Bell (left) and Williams (right) (Source: Duplin Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office have caught two inmates who escaped from jail Monday night.

Frankie Maurice Williams Jr., 22, and Adam Keith Bell, 24, escaped from the Duplin County Detention Center around 10:30 p.m.

WITN reports that the pair were caught outside of Warsaw in Duplin County.

According to WITN, Williams has pending charges of assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, and assault on a female.

Bell was in jail on charges of obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny.

