New Hanover football team honored by New Hanover County Board of Commissioners (Source: WECT)

The honors keep coming for the New Hanover High School football team.



At Monday’s New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting, the Wildcats where recognized for winning the 2017 3AA state championship.

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield Jr. read a resolution to congratulate the team at the start of the meeting.

It’s the second recent honor of this sort for New Hanover head coach Earl Smith and his team. In January, the New Hanover County Board of Education honored the Wildcats.

“It's an accumulation of a lot of hard work and being honored by all the different groups that we have, it just shows the community how much they support our program and what our young men have done” said Smith.

In December, New Hanover beat A.C. Reynolds 27-17 to win the school’s first football state championship since 1951.



