NC Community Health Centers in jeopardy ahead of possible government shutdown

The deadline is Thursday to avoid another government shutdown that would cut off federal funding for community health centers that provide vital services.

The CEO of CommWell Health Centers, Pamela Tripp, said Monday via Skype if Congress doesn't pass this legislation, community health centers nationwide would lose 70 percent of their federal funding. This would draw funding back to the amount they received in 2002.

Community health centers provide medical, dental, behavioral, substance abuse, rehabilitation, and OBGYN services for workers who are either under or uninsured.

“This is the working poor, as they’re referred to many times," Tripp said. "Many of the patients we see not only have one job, they have three jobs. They come to the community health center because they can receive care at an affordable price. If they are uninsured, they pay based on household income. This is not a free service. Everybody pays at a community health center.”

Tripp says this funding has had bipartisan support for the past 50 years. Congress ultimately has three months to fund these centers, but if they do not receive the funding, most CommWell Health centers in the region would be forced to close.

“We are in the hourglass and the sand is running out," Tripp said. "We need action. This is a heavy burden to carry when you are thinking about the lives of hundreds of thousands, millions of people being affected in 12 short weeks.”

Programs that serve pregnant mothers, children, young adults, and the elderly would be forced to close without adequate funding.

"I do not want to make that decision to say that this community is not going to get a community health center because that's like saying that the lives in that community, in that county may be less important than the ones in another," Tripp said. "We really do need Congress to act now."

CommWell Health is urging patients to call their congressmen and sign an online petition. They are hoping to get enough signatures on that petition to send it directly to the White House.

Community Health Organizations will hold a peaceful demonstration in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, followed by meetings with lawmakers.

