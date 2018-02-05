Governor, attorney general meet with federal lawmaker to discuss offshore drilling

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein met with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke Saturday to discuss offshore drilling.

They told Zinke they want to receive an exemption from offshore drilling off the NC coast similar to the one the Trump administration gave Florida.

Stein, who was in Wilmington Monday to attend the LINC Milestones Dinner at the Embassy Suites, says he and the governor made it clear to the secretary that drilling could impact both the tourism and fishing industries.

"We made it very clear that this is something that has widespread opposition in eastern North Carolina and if they don't exempt North Carolina from this program, we're going to take him to court," Stein said of the meeting with Zinke on Saturday in Raleigh.

They requested Zinke schedule public meetings in coastal cities including Wilmington to hear the public's opinion on offshore drilling.

“Governor Cooper was very clear that he wanted not to have just a hearing in Raleigh, but one here in Wilmington, and two other locations on the coast," said Stein. "It has to be convenient for the people who are affected, and the interior secretary indicated some receptivity to the hearings on the coast.”

